Stanley County seniors Ella Hand and Reid Wieczorek were named the 2019 Stanley County Homecoming Queen and King at Tuesday's Stanley County Homecoming Coronation at the Stanley County Elementary Gymnasium. The other Homecoming Queen candidates were Shelby Kierstead, Brooke Gloe and Karley Leafgreen. The other Homecoming King candidates were Tristin Newbold, Dylan Gabriel and Slater Tople. The Crown Bearers were Addisyn Norman and Jeffery Knight.

