Fort Pierre's municipal election closed its polls at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and voters reelected incumbent mayor Gloria Hanson to another two-year term after receiving 341 votes.
Hanson found the results showed residents' approval for Fort Pierre's direction.
"I think that people have really liked what they have seen in Fort Pierre, and they want to see it continue," she said.
The city reported 548 ballots cast in the mayoral race and 174 in the Ward 2 alderman race on the election's unofficial results Tuesday night. The mayoral turnout was 33.58 percent of the 1,632 registered voters citywide and 33.59 percent of Ward 2's 518 registered voters. One provisional ballot remains undecided in the mayoral race.
The Canvass Board meets on April 19 to declare official results.
Mayoral challenger and former Fort Pierre mayor Jim Hoffman received 207 votes. Hoffman served as mayor from 1982 to 1992 and was on the City Council before his election.
"I'd like to thank all the voters that voted," Hoffman said after seeing the final numbers. "That shows there's an interest in their city government."
Tuesday's election was Hanson's first time having a challenger since her initial election eight years ago when four candidates ran for the mayor's seat. Hanson joked that she had to remember her campaigning skills again during her post-election gathering at Drifters on Tuesday evening.
"A person is always concerned. You never want to take anything for granted," Hanson said after the ballot counts arrived. "And we didn't. We did not take anything for granted.
In the city's other contested race, voters elected challenger Scott Deal to the Ward 2 alderman seat's one-year term. Deal received 94 votes, beating out incumbent Carl Rathbun's 80.
"You always got a shot, if you try, when you put yourself out there," Deal said. "You got to be confident in what you believe in."
He said now there is some work to do in the city.
"There are some things the people need to know about and be aware of and be more transparent in the way things are done," Deal said. "We need to take care of city business and make sure that the city is going to be here for the future. We can't just spend all this money now and expect our children to pay for it. We need to start taking care of some of this debt ourselves."
Hoffman said he was glad to see voters elect Deal to the council, saying it would bring more balance.
Rathbun said it's always tough to lose, but he thinks Deal will do alright as the new alderman on the council.
"I think he'll do a good job, and hopefully, he ran for the right reasons," Rathbun said. "It sounded like he did in the interviews and stuff that we did together."
Deal extended his gratitude to the three other candidates who ran for the two contested seats during Tuesday's election.
"It takes a lot to stick your neck out when you know sometimes people aren't going to agree with you and they're going to get in your face," he said. "It takes a special person to care about what happens in their community."
Hoffman also found it was good to have two of the four races contested.
"I hope in the future, we have other races that are contested," he said. "I'd hate to see a person run unopposed in any position because that shows a lack of interest."
Hanson said it was good community spirit seeing the other candidates put themselves out there for voters.
"We all want what's best for Fort Pierre," she said. "We just have different ways of thinking about what that might be."
