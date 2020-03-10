The Pierre City Commission on Tuesday approved adding Kelcey Hanson to the city’s Volunteer Fire Department dive team.
She will be the only woman, joining 12 men in what can be hazardous work going deep to rescue or recover those who have gone through the ice or overboard from a boat on giant Lake Oahe or other bodies of water in the region.
There are several female firefighters on the volunteer fire department, which has averaged 55-60 volunteers in recent years.
However, Fire Chief Ian Paul said only one other woman, about 20 years ago, perhaps was on the dive team, although he’s not certain she was a diver or a support volunteer.
Hanson said “smoke and fire isn’t for me,” so she never became a firefighter. But water is her milieu.
Hanson is 27 and a paramedic for American Medical Response, or AMR, the ambulance service that contracts with Hughes and Stanley counties, and with Pierre and Fort Pierre. It’s a Denver-based company said to be the largest ambulance service firm in the nation.
Hanson grew up in Pierre, graduating from Riggs High. She attended the University of South Dakota for a few years, she said.
“I found I didn’t really like it. Then I went to medic school.”
So she’s a veteran at going out on emergencies and taking care of people in grim situations.
Hanson is new to diving but not to water, she said.
“I have always been in the water,” Hanson told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “My mom would take me to Farm Island (in the Missouri River south of Pierre) before I could swim. I was on the swim team. So I am hooked, like a fish in the water.”
Last July she and her mother “took a long trip to Mexico,” to go scuba diving, both for the first time.
“And we decided to get certified right after we took one dive.”
She takes after her mother, it appears, who, Hanson says, “wants to go diving with sharks. “
She’s never gone diving in Lake Oahe, but she has plumbed the depths of the Missouri River/Lake Sharp downstream from the dam.
“I’m not too worried about the river aspect,” Hanson said. “I have done quite a bit of free diving in the river. Just goggles and holding your breath. I’ve gone to about 20 feet.”
Scuba is still new and she’s looking forward for a long period of training, Hanson said.
They’ve told her it will be a while before she will be ready to do a rescue or recovery dive for a person.
She already has purchased most of the scuba diving equipment she will need. This is a volunteer team, with some, but not all, resources provided through the fire department.
Hanson makes clear she isn’t too comfortable talking about herself.
“But if it gets more people interested in the diving team ... They are a bunch of really good guys,” she said.
