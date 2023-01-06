Harding seeks third term as mayor

Mayor Steve Harding announced this week that he would be seeking a third term as mayor of Pierre. He said he made the announcement early on as a way to give others an opportunity to throw their hats into the ring. “If someone is thinking about it, competition is always good,” Harding said.
Steve Harding, who was elected mayor of Pierre in 2017 and retained in 2020, is seeking a third term of office. He hopes that a third term will allow him to complete some of the projects he began at the beginning of his tenure.
When he was still city commissioner, Harding said in February 2017: “It’s important, I think, that someone in the Mayor’s chair has local government experience to provide some continuity.”
Back in 2017, he also saw a need for improvements to the city’s infrastructure.
“I knew we needed to do something with City Hall,” he said.
Harding worked with his team as mayor to relocate City Hall to its current location on Patron parkway. Harding’s decision to move it out of the downtown area initially caused an unusual outpouring of criticism, including a city hearing in August 2017 with about two dozen opponents, several of whom made earnest and sometimes angry pleas to keep City Hall downtown.
At that time, Harding knew the value of relocating the longtime establishment.
“I had a vision of what was needed down in that area for the revitalization of downtown,” he said.
Harding hopes that the mixed-use development will help alleviate the housing shortage in the area.
Aside from the City Hall project, Harding championed the new Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area building, working with private donors to renovate the facility that is owned by the city. He also worked to finance a new outdoor municipal swimming pool to replace the nearly century-old city pool.
“That was the biggest project out of all the things I wanted to get done,” he said.
During his tenure as commissioner, he championed projects like the renovation of Hyde Stadium, Capitol Creek, the Fourth Street bike path and other recreational features such as the golf course and tennis courts. Even then he noticed they were in need of improving the way they look at getting new hardware.
“Through the first two terms, I’ve been updating city equipment and putting more money into our streets program,” he said.
On the new equipment front, Harding realized that using the equipment until it became unusable wasn’t financially viable. Instead, he developed a process where the city trades in equipment while it still has value. That way the city would be able to recoup their investment as opposed to starting from scratch.
“It lowered our need for cash to buy new equipment. And that’s really proved to be a good way to go for the city,” he said.
Harding was born and raised in Pierre and he and his wife, Monica, have lived in Pierre all of their lives, except when “college and the military called him away,” as noted in his biography on the city’s website.
A 1971 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Harding graduated from Black Hills State University with a bachelor’s degree in education and worked for his father at Harding Motor Company in Pierre. He worked in the state Governor’s Office of Economic Development before working in the Department of the Military.
No one else has announced a campaign for mayor as of yet. He plans to start circulating petitions on March 1, the earliest possible date, to put his name on the June 6 ballot. Nominating petitions must be turned in at City Hall by 5 p.m. on March 28 and the deadline for voter registration is May 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.