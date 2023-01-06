Harding seeks third term as mayor
Mayor Steve Harding announced this week that he would be seeking a third term as mayor of Pierre. He said he made the announcement early on as a way to give others an opportunity to throw their hats into the ring. “If someone is thinking about it, competition is always good,” Harding said.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Steve Harding, who was elected mayor of Pierre in 2017 and retained in 2020, is seeking a third term of office. He hopes that a third term will allow him to complete some of the projects he began at the beginning of his tenure.

When he was still city commissioner, Harding said in February 2017: “It’s important, I think, that someone in the Mayor’s chair has local government experience to provide some continuity.”

