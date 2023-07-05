Harding sworn in for third term

Judge Bridget Mayer conducts the Oath of Office ceremony for Pierre Mayor Steve Harding on Wednesday.

 City of Pierre

Pierre Mayor Steve Harding took his oath on Wednesday evening for his third term, taking his first Oath of Office as mayor in 2017.

The City of Pierre reported he has led efforts to replace Pierre’s nearly 100-year-old outdoor pool, change the city’s drinking water source from well to Missouri River surface water, renovate and expand the Boys and Girls Club, provide commercial flights from Pierre to both Denver and Minneapolis, relocate City Hall and transform the old city hall site into a mixed-used development.

