Pierre Mayor Steve Harding took his oath on Wednesday evening for his third term, taking his first Oath of Office as mayor in 2017.
The City of Pierre reported he has led efforts to replace Pierre’s nearly 100-year-old outdoor pool, change the city’s drinking water source from well to Missouri River surface water, renovate and expand the Boys and Girls Club, provide commercial flights from Pierre to both Denver and Minneapolis, relocate City Hall and transform the old city hall site into a mixed-used development.
“Six years ago, the community had some long-standing wants and needs,” Harding said in the city's release. “I’m proud to say with strong community support and a lot of effort from the city team, we have been able to tick some very large projects off the to-do list.”
Harding noted other projects he plans to work on in the coming years.
“My two biggest priorities at the moment are keeping the pool project on track for completion this year and making sure the old city hall project continues as planned,” he said.
As required by Home Rule Charter, the mayor also gave the commissioners their assignments for the next year. Commissioners Jamie Huizenga, Blake Barringer, Todd Johnson and Vona Johnson kept their previous assignments.
Huizenga will continue as the commission's president and lead meetings in Harding’s absence. He also maintains oversight of engineering, planning, zoning, airport, landfill and garbage operations.
Barringer is the liaison to the Utilities Dept.; Todd Johnson is the liaison to the Parks and Rec Dept.; and Vona Johnson is the public safety and library liaison.
Before he was elected mayor, Harding served on the Pierre City Commission for nine years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.