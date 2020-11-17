State Judge Bridget Mayer swore in Harlie Petrak on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as a new member of the Pierre Police Department.
Petrak, a 2019 graduate of South Dakota State University where she studied criminal justice, went to high school in Chamberlain. according to online information.
She was hired in the spring of 2019 as an assistant to State's Attorney Tom Maher in Stanley County in Fort Pierre, according to minutes of the Stanley County Commission.
Petrak is a competitive powerlifter who competed in a world championship in Illinois at the end of October.
Police Chief Jason Jones told the City Commission on Tuesday that with Petrak's hiring, his officer numbers are at full force. But he said she faces "a long road" of training at the state law enforcement academy as well as the department's inhouse training before she is able to operate on her own. Three male officers who recently completed the academy now need to finish inhouse training before they can operate on their own as officers, Jones told the Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.