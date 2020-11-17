Harlie Petrak sworn in as police officer

State Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer swears in Harlie Petrak to the public office of police officer in Pierre on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the Hughes County Court House. She grew up in Chamberlain and graduated from SDSU in Brookings in 2019.

State Judge Bridget Mayer swore in Harlie Petrak on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as a new member of the Pierre Police Department. 

Petrak, a 2019 graduate of South Dakota State University where she studied criminal justice, went to high school in Chamberlain. according to online information.

She was hired in the spring of 2019 as an assistant to State's Attorney Tom Maher in Stanley County in Fort Pierre, according to minutes of the Stanley County Commission.

Petrak is a competitive powerlifter who competed in a world championship in Illinois at the end of October. 

Police Chief Jason Jones told the City Commission on Tuesday that with Petrak's hiring, his officer numbers are at full force. But he said she faces "a long road" of training at the state law enforcement academy as well as the department's inhouse training before she is able to operate on her own. Three male officers who recently completed the academy now need to finish inhouse training before they can operate on their own as officers, Jones told the Commission.

