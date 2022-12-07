A Harrold man who fled from police and escaped by driving onto a reservation will serve 30 days in Hughes County Jail after a judge suspended a two-year prison term.
The arrest was the third felony for Fabian Wayne Howe Jr., 38.
“You took off to the reservation where you wouldn’t be held accountable right a way for a DUI,” Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Margo Northrup told Howe during Tuesday’s sentencing. “You have a lengthy criminal history with felonies and misdemeanor charges over the last 10 years. This is your third felony.”
The chase began after Howe fled from a sobriety checkpoint in Stanley County on Feb. 1, 2019.
He drove up to 70 mph toward Pierre, running stop signs and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. He then hit state Highway 34, driving 115 mph before the chase ended at Crow Creek Reservation.
Howe pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding, first offense drunk driving and being an habitual offender. A fourth offense DUI and misdemeanor charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
In court, Howe told the judge he’s had five drunken driving arrests over the years.
Because he is considered an habitual offender, Howe faced up to five years in a state penitentiary. His other felonies were from an April 2010 arrest for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and drunken driving in October 2016.
Howe’s attorney, Jason Glodt, said his client apologized for leading police on the high-speed chase. Howe now travels 80 miles roundtrip for substance abuse counseling and his parents give him rides.
“He recognized what he did wrong and is remorseful for those actions,” Glodt said. “He’s doing what he has to do to get his life back together. He’s chosen to stay sober.”
Glodt also said Howe takes care of his two children and parents, and works on his parents’ ranch.
The judge commended Howe for taking responsibility and having apparent family support.
