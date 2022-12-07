Fabian Wayne Howe Jr.
Buy Now

Stanley County Chief Deputy Greg Swanson escorts Fabian Wayne Howe Jr. from the courtroom in Fort Pierre on Tuesday.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A Harrold man who fled from police and escaped by driving onto a reservation will serve 30 days in Hughes County Jail after a judge suspended a two-year prison term.

The arrest was the third felony for Fabian Wayne Howe Jr., 38.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments