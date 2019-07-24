Kiya Rojas, 23, of Harrold, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty this week in federal court in Pierre to manslaughter in the traffic death last summer of Rolland Grass Rope, who was 26.
Harrold is 34 miles northeast of Pierre.
Rojas was charged via a grand jury indictment on July 16 and was arraigned on Tuesday, July 23, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno in a Pierre court room and pleaded not guilty.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised probation if she was convicted.
Pending a trial, she was released on her personal recognizance with no objection — except for several conditions — from the prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Elmore, who stood in for Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Morley. The conditions of pre-trial release include that Rojas uses no alcohol or illegal drugs, gets a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follows any recommendations. And she is to live with her grandmother.
Rojas is being represented by federal public defender Randall Turner.
The federal charging document alleges that on July 9 in Lyman County, “in Indian country,” on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation southeast of Pierre, Rojas, “an Indian, unlawfully killed (Grass Rope) without malice in the commission of a lawful act in an unlawful manner which might produce death. . . that is: Kiya Rojas did unlawfully kill Rolland Grassrope by operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and did thereby commit the crime of involuntary manslaughter. . .”
Although the federal documents spell his name “Grassrope,” in his obituary and on his social media sites online, the victim’s last name is given as “Grass Rope.”
He grew up on the Lower Brule reservation and graduated from Lower Brule High School. He worked for the BIA and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe as a firefighter. His survivors include his two young children, his parents and several siblings, according to his obituary.
No trial date for Rojas has been set.
