Gerald “Jerry” Gosmire, who runs a salvage yard in Hartford, a northwest suburb of Sioux Falls, was sentenced this month to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing explosive flash powder.
The explosives were of the kind used in commercial fireworks displays that give big bang and light. Gosmire had been convicted earlier of a crime involving a sentence of at least a year in prison and was not licensed to have such explosives, according to court documents.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier in Sioux Falls, recommended that Gosmire, 60, serve his time in a federal medical facility “due to the defendant’s history of mental and/or physical health issues,” according to the sentencing documents from his hearing on Jan. 7.
Gosmire, as part of his plea deal, forfeited 35 cardboard explosive devices, and two plastic explosive devices,” each containing a fuse and flash power consisting of potassium perchlorate and aluminum.”
According to online sources, those substances are used in big fireworks, such as cherry bombs, firecrackers, cap-guns and theatrical pyrotechnics, as well as military pyrotechnics used to produce big effects of noise and light, as in decoy flares and stun grenades.
Many forms of the flash powder explosives are regulated by federal law and are illegal for anyone without a federal license to possess. They can be dangerous; can be detonated accidentally by being bumped, or if friction or heat is applied.
In November 2018, ATF agents searched the 35-acre salvage yard run by Gosmire, finding 46 guns as well as the explosive devices.
At the time, ATF was searching for possibly stolen guns. According to news reports, it was not clear at the time of the search if the guns had been stolen, but law officers told reporters the guns were not supposed to be in Gosmire’s possession. He was not charged in federal court with any firearm offenses.
In his “factual basis statement” that was part of his plea deal on the explosives charge, Gosmire said that on his 35 acres he operated a “junkyard business known as ‘Winfred Iron & Metal.’ Neither myself, nor Winfred Iron & Metal had a Federal Explosives License ... I admit to knowingly received the explosive materials without a license or permit issued under (federal law.)”
The maximum penalty for the crime is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
He was charged with two counts, but prosecutors dropped one count in exchange for his guilty plea to the other count.
A federal inmate can get 54 days of effective “good time,” knocked off a sentence for each year; so Gosmire could get nearly three months reduced from his 18-month sentence.
He also served time in the Minnehaha County Jail under the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after he was charged by grand jury indictment in July 2019, and might be able to receive credit for that time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.