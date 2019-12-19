Jordan Hartshorn said he and his father enjoyed their years owning and running the McDonald’s restaurant in Pierre.
The Hartshorns, operating in recent years as Hart2Hart, a franchisee of McDonald’s, sold the restaurant this week to Leonard Management, based in an Omaha suburb.
“We have been expanding on the eastern side of South Dakota,” he told the Capital Journal this week. “We bought two locations in Sioux Falls in July and have another one slated to be a ‘new build’ in Sioux Falls. So our efforts have been predominately to move to expansion in Sioux Falls.”
Meanwhile, Leonard Management, comprising Steve Leonard, his son, Nate Leonard and his son-in-law, Blake Zogleman, have expanded into more central South Dakota, so the Pierre store was a good fit for them, Hartshorn said.
Both franchisees are part of a co-op of McDonald’s franchise owners in South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota who, under McDonald’s corporate eye, work together to make things more consistent and efficient at all stores, say the Leonards and Hartshorns.
Chicago-based McDonald’s has about 14,000 restaurants across the nation, 95 percent of them owned by franchisees; McDonald’s corporation retains ownership of the real estate.
His father, Michael Hartshorn, began working at the McDonald’s in Aberdeen in about 1972 and was part of the effort that built the McDonald’s in Pierre on Sioux Avenue in 1981, Jordan Hartshorn said.
His father bought two McDonald’s in Watertown, one in Brookings and about 1998, bought the one in Pierre, Jordan Hartshorn said.
“I lived in Pierre for six years,” he said. “ From 2011 to 2017. That was the first store I gained equity in. That was the birth of “Hart2Hart,’ my company.”
“The people working for us (in Pierre) are fantastic,” he said about coping with the tight labor market in the Pierre area. “We have had a really good management group.We had some great people.”
He said he made many friends, and keeps in touch. “We still come up ever year as a big sponsor for the Missouri Shores fundraiser.”
Just since he left Pierre, he and his father have expanded, buying McDonald’s in Worthington, Minnesota, several in Iowa and now the ones in Sioux Falls so they will have 10 after the Pierre store has switch hands.
He said he knows the Leonards know the business well and will do well in Pierre. Leonard management has 31 McDonald’s restaurants, including nine in South Dakota.
Steve Leonard told the Capital Journal there will be major changes within the first year or so to the McDonald’s in Pierre.
