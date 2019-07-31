On Saturday, August 10, from 10 — 11:30 a.m., the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre will hold its Harvest Time Family Fun Saturday, part of the center’s monthly Family Fun Saturday series.
At the event, visitors can make a harvest ornaments incorporating wheat stems, chenille strips and ribbons, and learn more about the history of harvests.
Making a simple corn dolly is a great way for family members of all ages to connect to South Dakota’s agricultural roots.
Corn dollies – ornaments made from grains being harvested in the fall – for example, have a long tradition. For early civilizations, a successful harvest meant survival. In the ancient mythology of many cultures there are tales of harvest celebrations. Making corn dollies celebrated the harvest and honored the earth for a good crop.
Likewise, wheat-weaving is an ancient folk art that developed in agrarian societies that grew grains like wheat, oats, rye, barley and corn. Some of the last stems of grain from the harvest were woven into good luck and fertility symbols.
All supplies are provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission to the museum gallery is free during program hours. A PowerPoint presentation will run continuously in the Education Room sharing information on corn dollies and wheat weaving while visitors make their ornaments.
Visitors must use Church Street to Governors Drive to access because Governors Drive from the State Health Lab on 4th Street will be closed from 8 a.m.-noon that day for the Pierre Street Masters Car Club Gravity Drags.
The museum is open from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 — 4:30 p.m. on Sundays and most holidays.
Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events and upcoming activities or visit history.sd.gov.
About the South Dakota State Historical Society — The South Dakota State Historical Society is a division of the Department of Education. The State Historical Society, an Affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, is headquartered at the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre. The center houses the society’s world-class museum, the archives, and the historic preservation, publishing and administrative/development offices. Call 605-773-3458 or visit www.history.sd.gov for more information. The society also has an archaeology office in Rapid City; call 605-394-1936 for more information.
