Hayden Sayer in T.F. Riggs Band senior spotlight
Hayden Sayer has been a percussionist with the Riggs Band, Emerald Regiment marching band, and PIERREcussion drumline for four years. He has been drum set player for two years in jazz bands, joined the musical pit band this year, and served as drumline co-captain this year.

His family includes Erik - father, Wynne - mother, Maddy - sister, and Zak & Jon - younger brothers.

"My plan after high school is to attend Northern State University in Aberdeen, majoring in criminal justice," said Sayer.

"One of my favorite memories from the band was traveling to different competitions. Even though I couldn't perform in the small group contest this year, I still had a lot of fun playing music, whether that was in a group ensemble or a solo performance," said Sayer.

The underclassmen offered these words about Hayden: dedicated, chill, trustworthy, empowering, undaunted, quiet, cool, helpful, rad, funny, friendly, sociable, relaxed, goofy, racer, humble, congenial, silly goose.

