Ranchers coming together to put on a live theater production might sound different in some parts of the country, but Hayes’s annual productions are a centerpiece for the community. And on April 1, Hayes marks 69 years in its theater tradition with the opening night for the situational comedy “Interruptions.”
Hayes, about 35 miles west of Pierre, and its population numbering fewer than a dozen residents might be a small point on the map, but the little community draws a mighty crowd to its productions. The Hayes Community Theatre Club draws about 200 people from surrounding ranches and towns to see local performers take to the stage.
The community theater troupe’s usual director for the last 12 years, Judy Fosheim, was unavailable this year, leaving the production’s reins in the hands of two familiar faces on the Hayes stage.
This year, Levi Neuharth and Mindy Kirkpatrick stepped up as first-time co-directors to ensure “Interruptions” is ready when the curtain goes up. The two selected the script because it would likely appeal to the community’s audience and had a practical use.
“Mindy and I picked it out because of the number of characters and who we could find for spots for this one,” Neuharth said.
Each year, the theater’s organizers perform a comedy that is family-oriented and adaptable to minor dialogue tweaks. Many in the audience have grown accustomed to hearing local references and familiar residents’ names added to actors’ lines through the years.
It’s not just the familiar references added to performances that the audience can look forward to this year. Neuharth said the intermission would have the usual treats local residents create and a raffle with donated items, which would raise funds to keep the hall operating.
‘Interruptions’
The comedy production “Interruptions” follows a former high school teacher, played by Quinn Mortenson, who wrote a romance novel series with some success. Despite the past success, he now finds himself with deadline-crunching writer’s block, sending him on a trip to his editor’s supposedly-peaceful home.
The high school teacher’s desperation and procrastination are exasperated as people continually interrupt by ringing the doorbell. He not only deletes his draft’s first half on accident but also destroys an expensive first edition collectors-item book and gives out his editor’s expensive port wine like soda.
The play marks Mortenson’s fifth performance in Hayes.
This year’s production also has several acting veterans returning to the stage.
With eight years under her belt, Carissa Zysset returns to play the editor’s daughter, a former graduate student and arsonist who thinks writing is easy.
In her fourth performance, Emily Trapp plays a homeless woman selling magazines door to door. Graham Schuetzle and Clayton Fosheim return to the stage with four years of experience in the Hayes productions.
Johnathon Neuharth marks his fifth appearance, playing a nervous pizza delivery person who can talk with the writer in rapid-fire partial sentences.
Sage Bierle brings three years of experience, portraying a door-to-door religious tract person who gets drunk. And Nathan Yost returns for his second Hayes production as a former boxer with a bad temper.
The production called for a scrappy and irritating Girl Scout selling cookies. The part will bring Audree Prince to the Hayes stage for her first performance.
Some of the production’s hilarity is in the expert timing done with entrances, exits and out-of-view blocking of the characters. Missing the other actors and their awful one-line comments and jokes is an art form done well by the Hayes Community Theater actors.
Local production
It’s not easy putting a production together, even under good conditions. In a rural community like Hayes, the challenges can be even more difficult to overcome, especially during calving season.
The cast members are ranchers who have to drive long distances, often over mostly gravel roads, to do rehearsals. Between the distances, roads and actors’ work demands on their ranches, missing rehearsals is sometimes unavoidable despite their best intentions.
“When people can’t show up, it’s harder,” Neuharth said. “It can be interesting at times. But we’ve only had a handful of missed times for practices by any of the cast members. We only practice a couple of times a week. Most of our memorization is done while on tractors or trucks.”
