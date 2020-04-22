Fe Miller of Hayes knows how she will spend some of the big prize money she won with the Lucky for Life lottery ticket she bought at Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre that came up a big winner in the April 17 drawing.
“The main thing is that we can help my kids in the Philippines,” Miller said in a news release from Wade LaRoche, spokesman for the South Dakota Lottery.
“We also have some bills that we can pay off," she said. "Money can be a bit tough right now, so this is great.”
Miller won the second-place prize in the Lucky for Life lotto that gave her the choice of taking $25,000 a year for the rest of her life, or a lump sum of $390,000.
She took the $390,000 prize, which she will have to pay federal income taxes on, of course.
Miller said she’s won before in the same game, prizes of about $150 each.
She's got a system.
“I have my own numbers that I pick every time. They are my birthday, my husband’s and my kids’ birthdays,” Miller said. “It is easy to play, and it’s only $2 to play. I love to play it. Lucky for Life is the only one I play. I started playing last year.”
Miller is not one to forget about a ticket.
“I always check my numbers on the computer at 10:15. I’m ready to go to bed, but I always want to check the winning numbers. I checked and when I read the numbers, I said that it looked the same,” Miller said. “I got excited and woke up my husband. I told him we won $25,000 for life. I kept waking up at night because I was so excited.”
Miller is the fifth winner of the second-place prize in the state’s Lucky for Life game since it launched in the state in the summer of 2017. The first place prize is $1,000 per day for life, or a lump sum of $5.75 million. The game is played in 25 states.
Lynn’s Dakotamart is lucky, too, when it comes to Lucky for Life.
Miller is the second person to win the second-place prize from a ticket sold in the store.
The store gets rewarded for having a winner there, too.
“They are very happy,” Miller said. “I will keep buying tickets there because we want to help them, too. We could win again.”
