For the first time in more than six months, the Heads or Tails Tacos food truck was open for business on Monday. It was the truck’s first day of operation since a fire in September ceased operations a few weeks after the truck opened for customers.
Heads or Tails owner Trevor Stoltenburg said that business had been pretty good on opening day.
“Everybody’s been showing up and supporting us,” Stoltenburg said. “It’s been a pretty nice day for everybody to come out.”
Heads or Tails is located next to the free parking lot on Chappelle Street just down the road from Wegner Auto. Rain on Tuesday put a damper on business to the point where the truck was closed on Wednesday. However, when Heads or Tails opens up, hours nowadays are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aside from tacos and nachos, Stoltenburg said that Heads or Tails is offering a Choco Taco as well.
“I figured that if you can get a regular taco, you should be able to get an ice cream version too,” Stoltenburg said. “I didn’t see them for sale anywhere else in town, so I figured I’d put them in the trailer.”
If you’ve never been to Heads or Tails, they offer a different take on your traditional taco. While a standard taco comes with cheese piled on top of the meat and toppings, the cheese on a Heads or Tails taco is baked into the soft tortilla, giving the taco a different type of crunch and flavor. A Heads or Tails taco comes stuffed with meat and lettuce, as well as salsa and sour cream on the side.
The September fire scorched the outside of the food trailer, but most of the damage was contained inside the pickup that carried it. Stoltenburg put the food trailer back together and bought a new pickup and generator. Stoltenburg said he received a lot of support from the community while trying to get his business back on track.
“Dairy Queen reached out and held a fundraiser,” Stoltenburg said. “It was overwhelming the amount of help I got from people in town. The Longbranch was a big part of why I was able to start back up this year. I can’t say thanks enough to the fire department for the help I received from them.”
Dairy Queen owner Lonnie Heier told the Capital Journal that helping out Heads or Tails was a no-brainer.
“I know how brutal the restaurant business is,” Heier said. “The truth is that 60 percent of restaurants fail in the first year, and 80 percent within five years. As someone that has made it past the hardest part of owning a restaurant, helping Heads or Tails out was the right thing to do so that they can realize their American dream.”
Heier said that it’s great to see Heads or Tails back up and running.
“Pierre can be a tough place to open a business due to the ongoing labor shortage, so when I see someone trying to make a better life for themselves by starting and then restarting their business, it puts a big smile on my face,” Heier said. “A community is much stronger when consumers have choices. That ends up helping us all out in the end.”
As of right now, Heads or Tails plans on being open on Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but updates and more information is posted the truck’s Facebook page.
“If we have a day where we can’t be open, I’ll post that on our Heads or Tails Facebook page,” Stoltenburg said. “We’ll be right here in this location five days a week. I haven’t considered catering too much yet. If folks want us to do that, we can have some conversations about doing that.”
