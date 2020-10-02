South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 747 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after several days of testing reports were backlogged. Five hundred and two cases were reported Thursday, with 245 additional cases reported from previous days.
At the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, 110 infected inmates have recovered from COVID-19, according to state Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton on Thursday. This does not include the results from the next round of mass testing conducted there, which showed 29 more positive cases in Unit E, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.
At the main women’s prison, 70 inmates and five staff members were COVID-positive Thursday, with one inmate and three staff recovered. In Unit E, two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. In the Pierre Community Work Center, 113 inmates and seven staff were positive, and 109 inmates and four staff members have recovered, according to a chart on the Department of Corrections’ website updated Wednesday.
State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the cases at the women’s prison have been mostly mild and had a “great rate of recovery.” Only one inmate required hospitalization, and they have since recovered and are back in the prison.
‘The health care services in the prison have been able to adequately treat all of the inmates that had COVID,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
In Hughes County, there were 120 active cases and five deaths, while Stanley County had seven active cases and no deaths as of Thursday. On Thursday, the health department also reported 28 new hospitalizations, 13 new deaths, and 560 new recoveries of COVID-19. The total number of cases in South Dakota is now 22,389, 3,658 of which are active. Two hundred twelve people are currently hospitalized due to COVID, and 223 have died.
The health department is working to add more data on hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients on their coronavirus updates webpage. Currently, the site shows how many South Dakotans are hospitalized for COVID, and there are charts that display the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients, beds occupied by non-COVID patients, and how many beds are available, as well as ICU bed and ventilator capacity percentages. The new data sets will include more information on hospital capacity in different regions of the state and where hospitalizations are occurring, according to Malsam-Rysdon.
