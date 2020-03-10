The South Dakota Department of Health continues to respond to the emergence of the novel coronavirus. Officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect South Dakota from COVID-19.
Travelers returning from China, Iran, Italy and South Korea should self-monitor for 14 days for novel coronavirus symptoms (e.g., fever, cough, or shortness of breath) and contact SD-DOH at 800-592-1861 if they develop symptoms to aid coordination of care.
On March 4, CDC updated the clinical criteria for testing asymptomatic individual after evaluation by their health care provider. As a result, the health department expects the number of persons under investigation being tested for COVID-19 to increase.
The number of persons under investigation being tested does not reflect the level of risk to the public in the state. For more information about the outbreak, potential risks, and protective recommendations, visit the SD-DOH website or CDC website.
As of March 10, there were five positive cases identified in the state, along with two pending. There were 13 negative tests.
What can you do?
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Refraining from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce risk of exposure.
Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.
South Dakota’s health care system is prepared to identify and treat cases of COVID-19.
If you develop symptoms:
Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about any recent travel or exposure.
Individuals who are concerned that they have COVID-19 should contact their health care provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in health care facilities.
Avoid contact with other people.
Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.
CDC officials do not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected. The use of facemasks also is crucial for health workers and other people who are taking care of someone infected with COVID-19 in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
