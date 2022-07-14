This week I am grateful for open-mindedness. There is a saying from Max Planck, Nobel Prize winner for developing the quantum theory of radiation, “A new truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it.”
Now, this may be the norm, but I work in an industry full of open-minded people that seem to change their minds fairly often on a myriad of subjects, scientific and non-scientific. Sometimes a change in perspective is exactly what the soul ordered.
One of the things I get asked often is, “how often should I change my workout up?”
This depends on your goal. If you have a particular exercise you want to get good at, then I would keep doing it until you have reached your goal. For example, if you want to reach a higher weight on squats, you can squat two or three times per week. But there are different methods to lift to increase your weight as well.
There is something called speed strength, strength speed and maximal strength. If you work out two days a week, then I would stick to strength speed and maximal strength. Three times a week, then I would use all three methods.
Speed strength is lifting weight in the range of 40-60 percent of your max for a particular lift. There is a large range here because certain people adapt in slight variances based on physiological differences. The goal here is to move the weight as fast as you can with near-perfect form and prevent total fatigue in the muscle. Leave one left in the tank.
Strength speed is slightly higher at 60-80 percent, but we’re still working on exploding up with our weights. In this scheme, you would want to focus on exploding up as in speed strength. However, this type of lifting will also come with muscle growth, where speed strength rarely involves muscle growth.
Maximal strength lifting is, of course, the highest. We start at around 80 percent for beginners and can go all the way up to 100 percent for more advanced lifters. With the added weight, the reps will start to go down and be in the range of five to one rep per set.
Now, if your goal is to be healthy, get good movement in and not enhance one area in particular, you can change your scheme up every day if you like. You will still gain muscle and lose weight, but it adds a lot more variety to your workouts.
I love to do moderate weight one day and move very slowly with all my lifts. One day with lightweight with a rep range of 100. One day with moderate weight and moderate speed. I no longer lift for maximal strength as it can cause so much wear and tear on the body.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.