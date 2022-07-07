The reason I do gratitude every day and in every article is that we as a species tend to forget the things we are grateful for and wallow in sorrow over the things we do not have. Then when we break or lose something important to us, we miss it. We take it for granted until we need it. Research shows that people who pay homage to things that are often considered mundane and not special become happier in life. That’s because they have learned to live life with a positive attitude and can find joy in the “mundane” life.
So today I just want to pay homage to the refrigerator. Without it, my food would go bad so much quicker and make life more difficult. It’s a piece of appliance most everyone in America has and does not get enough love.
Speaking of refrigerators this week is all about meal ideas and prep. Right now prices are going up and up on everything from gas to food. So how do we get the biggest bang for our buck?
One way is to buy a whole cow, lamb or pig. You have to pay more upfront but it saves you money in the long run. I bought my cow recently and paid $2.88 a pound — plus the butcher fee. I only buy cows that have been grass-fed, grass-finished and have never been treated with toxic hormones or antibiotics.
If you are reading this article then you are probably concerned with your health and if you are then you should also be very concerned with the health of the animals and plants that you eat.
Your health is dependent on their health.
Many feedlots try to add lots of fat not muscles to the cows and force them to eat food in unsanitary conditions while encouraging as much weight gain as possible. If humans or any other animal were to do such practices you would immediately see how sick we would become. Eating sick animals will make humans sick.
The man I get my beef from is Rick Rausch (rrs@venturecomm.net). He has been doing this for a long time and is very knowledgeable on how to raise healthy animals for eating. He is local so we can all support him and keep him in business.
Now that we have some meat what about the veggies? Well, I use a variety of places for those. Thrive Market is excellent along with Azure Standard and of course our local volunteer Marcia Hull (marcia@pie.midco.net). These websites all have non-GMO, organic fruits and veggies.
Food is more than energy, it’s information for the body, and anything you consume affects the health of your body. Want to get rid of an auto-immune disease, diabetes, skin conditions, cancers or mental disorders? Then start looking at what chemicals you may be consuming in your food. This can be one of the most important things to do when reversing, or preventing disease.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
