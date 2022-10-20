Weekly gratitude, this week I celebrate a dear friend of mine’s incredible strength. I am grateful to have a friend that can be a role model, a symbol and a leader. He is going through a growth phase in his life in which he knows he has to change some things in his life to have a happier, healthier life.

Difficult things… He has chosen to let go of a friend of 20 years because that friend is no longer growing or supporting his new life. We all may have been there or are there right now. We have a family member or a friend that we love dearly, but they just seem to add drama to our lives that cause us so much stress. I also talk a lot about love and loving the hard things. Well, at some point, the harder thing to love is yourself by letting go of toxic people. Don’t give up right away but at some point, love yourself enough to work on your peace. Peace is not passive.

