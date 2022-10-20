Weekly gratitude, this week I celebrate a dear friend of mine’s incredible strength. I am grateful to have a friend that can be a role model, a symbol and a leader. He is going through a growth phase in his life in which he knows he has to change some things in his life to have a happier, healthier life.
Difficult things… He has chosen to let go of a friend of 20 years because that friend is no longer growing or supporting his new life. We all may have been there or are there right now. We have a family member or a friend that we love dearly, but they just seem to add drama to our lives that cause us so much stress. I also talk a lot about love and loving the hard things. Well, at some point, the harder thing to love is yourself by letting go of toxic people. Don’t give up right away but at some point, love yourself enough to work on your peace. Peace is not passive.
I have many clients that have aches and pains in their muscles and joints with the littlest of movements or even just sitting in a chair. The most common solution is not to stay still but to move!
Even if it’s uncomfortable at first. You do have to be careful, as “No pain, no gain” is taken out of context too often. Pain and slight discomfort are different. So today, I will go over two options for those that don’t want to work out because it hurts too much or for those that love to work out and force movements that are not required.
No exercise is required to do. There are always alternatives.
The first rule, use the pain-free range of motion you have!
If all you can do is a quarter squat or a modified on-the-knees quarter push-up, then do it. Keep doing it until you see results. Often you will develop a more pain-free range of motion the stronger and more mobile you become from using the motion.
There is a lot here to unpack, but that’s the basics.
Next, I use 90-degree eccentrics with many clients as well. Meaning the joints that are involved don’t go past 90 degrees. The eccentric part means to lower the weight slowly. If I do a squat, I go down for a count of five seconds up to 30 seconds.
That’s a long rep! I keep these reps to five most of the time because the time under tension is brutal.
I would like to end this week’s article with a friendly reminder that it’s challenging to make a strong body without a strong mind. It’s easy to be the victim in life and come up with excuses not to take care of yourself.
Get rid of excuses and the “I hope” and “I wish” sentences and see what happens.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
