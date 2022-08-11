My gratitude this week has to be family. I had some family fly into town from Texas to spend their birthday in the Black Hills this week. We all know that spending time with your loved ones is incredibly important, yet we seem to take it for granted too often. I find my heart so full of love that it’s difficult to be anything but happy.
This week’s meal tip is to try out the Carnivore Diet. Although you should not sustain it for long periods, the strict carnivore diet is easy and has shown incredible results in improving immune system function. Some of the most researched diseases the carnivore diet have helped with include Addison’s Disease, Asthma, Anxiety, Celiac Disease, Depression, Graves’ Disease, Guillain Barre Syndrome, Hashimoto’s, Thyroiditis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, SIBO and Vasculitis.
Of course, there can be other benefits, too, such as weight loss or weight gain, depending on your goal and appetite.
This type of diet is great for some and not so great for others, just as any other diet plan. One of the biggest benefits is that it eliminates many foods, so you seldom have to think about what to eat.
However, this does not mean boring meals. There are so many ways to cook the items on your carnivore diet.
Now I should probably go over what’s allowed on this diet.
Meat, of course, is on the menu. All animal products are on this menu, including dairy and eggs. Some do not do well with dairy products for many reasons. So if that is you and you want to try the carnivore diet, then just omit those items from the list.
Eggs and meat are some of the most nutritionally dense foods on the planet. One caution here is to ensure that the cows are raised properly — no hormones, antibiotics, grass-fed, grass-finished and not fat. Just look at overweight humans. They develop all kinds of health issues. Well, so can cows, and then you eat an unhealthy animal and become unhealthy yourself.
If you eat a grass-fed, grass-finished steak and it’s not flavorful, that’s because it was not cooked in a good way. I know amazing cooks that can make terrible things taste amazing. It’s all on the cook if using properly raised meat.
Also, the redder the meat and the more blood, the more nutritious the meat tends to be. It only makes sense — the longer you cook any food, the more unstable it becomes at a cellular level, which means less nutrition. Burnt meat is cancerous whereas a good soft pink steak is packed.
So get to your local — sustainable — rancher and get you a good cut of meat!
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.