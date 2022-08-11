My gratitude this week has to be family. I had some family fly into town from Texas to spend their birthday in the Black Hills this week. We all know that spending time with your loved ones is incredibly important, yet we seem to take it for granted too often. I find my heart so full of love that it’s difficult to be anything but happy.

This week’s meal tip is to try out the Carnivore Diet. Although you should not sustain it for long periods, the strict carnivore diet is easy and has shown incredible results in improving immune system function. Some of the most researched diseases the carnivore diet have helped with include Addison’s Disease, Asthma, Anxiety, Celiac Disease, Depression, Graves’ Disease, Guillain Barre Syndrome, Hashimoto’s, Thyroiditis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Lupus, Multiple Sclerosis, Myasthenia Gravis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, SIBO and Vasculitis.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments