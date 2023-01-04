This week I would like to discuss one of the most powerful tools men — and I presume women, too, but the research has not been conducted just yet — have to enhance all-natural testosterone production.
Hormone treatment in both men and woman have been increasing precipitously in the last decade. Based upon a recent study walking may have a big part in managing our hormones!
This study published in the journal of endocrinology looked at testosterone levels and steps taken per day. The paper reported “percentage changes in serum testosterone levels were significantly correlated with the total number of steps taken per day.”
Testosterone levels had the highest boost around 8,000 steps per day. This is amazing! It's free to do, and it helps with a myriad of processes in the body, like the production of red blood cells, body fat distribution and utilization, bone density, muscle and strength, sex drive, fertility, breast health for women, and a myriad of mental health issues.
Estrogen is known for its dominant role in women, but many don’t realize that women have more testosterone than they have estrogen at many points in their life. Not to mention men and women can aromatize testosterone into more estrogen in fat cells.
So the more fat cells you have, the more estrogen you make, which can cause all kinds of other health-related issues. This is a suspected reason for gynecomastia which is the condition of overdeveloped breast tissue in males which can happen in adolescence or adulthood. It’s becoming more and more common.
Our genetics are controlled by our environment and lifestyle choices such as food, water, stress, love, exercise, etc. Many think that genetics are running the show, but for the most part, they are only reacting to your lifestyle. I am not saying they don’t play a role, but it’s a much smaller role than scientists previously believed.
Our genes can be manipulated and changed via epigenetics, which can turn genes off and on based on all these lifestyle factors. So let's take advantage of this free tool and try to get that 8,000 markers each day this year!
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
