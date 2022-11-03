Bies

Jarett and Laura Bies.

 Avera Health

When someone attempts suicide, a common question asked is simply, “Why?”

“Research from suicide attempt survivors has shown us that people may attempt for different reasons. Common reasons may include feeling like they are a burden to others, wanting the emotional pain to stop, or feeling hopeless about the current situation they are in,” Amber Reints, PMHNP, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Avera Behavioral Health, said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments