When someone attempts suicide, a common question asked is simply, “Why?”
“Research from suicide attempt survivors has shown us that people may attempt for different reasons. Common reasons may include feeling like they are a burden to others, wanting the emotional pain to stop, or feeling hopeless about the current situation they are in,” Amber Reints, PMHNP, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Avera Behavioral Health, said.
Although it was 30 years ago, Jarett Bies remembers being in that dark place.
“I was bored, sad and lonely,” he said. “My self-worth was nonexistent. But what really led to my attempt was a sense of shame and self-blame.”
After Bies’ attempt, serving in the military at the time, his friends took him to get help and eventually find hope.
“In that moment, I wanted my friends, my platoon — every one — to stop caring and leave me alone. I didn’t deserve their affection, friendship or love. Yet that wasn’t true,” he said.
Leaving the darkness
Bies was able to recover and move forward. He was able to successfully serve his remaining time in the military, get married and pursue a career as a journalist and a writer.
Yet he still remembers those dark moments.
“Most days, I thrive,” he said. “But there are those down days when I just survive — sometimes hour to hour, sometimes minute to minute.”
Today, Bies wants to use his own experience to help others who may find themselves in a dark place and encourage them to get help.
“The richest, happiest, most loving persons you know — they may have felt that sense of being unworthy. They may have known unlovable moments,” Bies said.
Warning signs
Certain thoughts and actions can be signals that you may need help.
It could be expressions of hopelessness or feeling trapped. Talking about feeling empty or having no reason to live. Signals also include increased drug and alcohol use and losing interest in things you used to enjoy.
Asking someone if they’ve been thinking about suicide does not put the idea into their head. “Rather, it can open doors to honest conversation and provide the person who is hurting some relief. It opens up a conversation where we are able to let them know that they are not alone and that help is available because someone cared enough to ask,” Reints said.
If you care about someone who’s at risk, “turn on the light — be a flashlight — for someone in darkness,” Bies said. “Things can get better and feel better. For those like me who have been through it, there’s proof in the fact that we’re still talking, moving and doing. In loving and being loved.”
