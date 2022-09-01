Every one of us has the power to be the one that helps save the life of a person that may be in crisis or contemplating suicide. We can each be the one, but how?

Suicide hurts all of us and no matter your stage of life, income, sex, race or religion, suicide does not discriminate. According to the Department of Health, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in South Dakota.

