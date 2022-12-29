This week I am grateful for not having any trouble during the blizzard. I know some families may have had a rough time getting through the harsh weather, and It makes me think of two years ago in Dallas, Texas, when they had freezing cold weather so intense power stations went down and 246 people died due to freezing conditions. It can always be worse.
This week, since the weather outside is frightful, and the fire is so delightful, let’s figure out how to get an amazing workout at home!
Some of my favorite types of exercises are calisthenics and bands. Bands are incredibly cheap, save on space due to their small nature, and are very light and easy to manage except when stretching them for a workout.
Calisthenics is a form of strength training that uses the resistances of your body and gravity to help strengthen your muscles and improve your coordination, endurance and mobility. Bands can be incredibly beneficial and provide variable resistance meaning the further you pull the band, the more resistance and also you can use them to reduce the weight lifted.
For example, you can put a band on a pull-up bar and put your foot in the band. This way, it reduces your body weight and helps with pull-ups. For those who can’t do pull-ups. This is a modification, and eventually, you will be able to remove the band and do pull-ups without assistance.
Here is an example of some at-home calisthenics for beginners and advanced lifters. You can modify the number of reps to suit your skill level with this technique. It’s called Every Minute On The Minute — EMOM.
At the top of every minute, do however many reps you think are adequate to push yourself, and then rest for the remaining time in the minute.
For example, do 20 bodyweight squats, and that may take you 30 seconds then you get a 30-second rest, then at the top of the next minute, do another 20 squats and repeat that for five rounds.
But you can also add other exercises to it and make it more fun and interesting. Here is a sample program:
25 Body weight squats
15 push-ups, modified if needed, such as on knees or an inclined surface
10 single-leg glut bridges
25 Back widows
50 calf raises
10 Dynamic Black Burns
This series can be done in three to five rounds making for a brutal at-home workout with absolutely no equipment. Make it harder by doing more reps per min or adding weight to the exercises via bands or free weights.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
