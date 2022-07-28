This week my gratitude goes to those who are able to be patient, kind and compassionate in times of distress. I often tell people that love is only partially a feeling. The other part of it is action. You can say I love you all you want and have emotions associated with other people. But how do people really know you love them? By what you do! Especially when your mood is not the best. If I am upset with myself or someone else and I can still show them I love them by keeping my words and actions in check — that’s love. To do this you must fall in love with love itself. Sacrifice your ego and align your desires and wants with love. If you desire love then you must give it away in abundance and then you shall receive it back in abundance.
This week we are talking about cardio. I know not the most fun subject but incredibly important for overall health. I myself tend to do 2 days of cardio which ranges from moderate to maximum. But I like to ride my bike, go swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding which would be considered zone 2 cardio, which is light.
There are a total of 5 zones of cardio. Zone 1 very light, zone 2 light, zone 3 moderate, zone 4 hard, zone 5 maximum effort.
I see so many people trying so hard to get better times in cross country or track and when I ask them what they are doing they just say, “I try to run faster and longer.” Unfortunately, this method has been shown to be less effective than manipulating training variables.
Just like the article I wrote about weight training and manipulating tempo and intensity via weight, running needs to have multiple days as well.
Using zone 2 as a recovery day, or for people that are just getting into health, or even for performance enhancement, is a great method for improvement. It’s all about training metabolic systems. If you want to enhance your body’s ability to use fat then zone 2 is a must.
Running faster than this uses anaerobic systems and lots of sugar. This can be one reason why people hit a wall. They can deplete their sugar stores and their body has a hard time finding the energy to continue.
We have to increase mitochondria and increase something called monocarboxylic transporters (MCT) which are responsible for transporting fat around to be used as fuel. When we use glucose we use GLUT transporters.
When we use fat as fuel we have almost an endless supply of energy. This metabolic flexibility has the power to enhance your 5K or 42K time. Many don’t monitor their heart rate or even their macronutrients which play a significant role in performance as well. Everyone’s zone 2 will be slightly different but the rule of thumb is 180 minus your age. If you are 16 or younger, then keep your heart rate at 165. Hope this helps!
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.