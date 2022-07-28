This week my gratitude goes to those who are able to be patient, kind and compassionate in times of distress. I often tell people that love is only partially a feeling. The other part of it is action. You can say I love you all you want and have emotions associated with other people. But how do people really know you love them? By what you do! Especially when your mood is not the best. If I am upset with myself or someone else and I can still show them I love them by keeping my words and actions in check — that’s love. To do this you must fall in love with love itself. Sacrifice your ego and align your desires and wants with love. If you desire love then you must give it away in abundance and then you shall receive it back in abundance.

This week we are talking about cardio. I know not the most fun subject but incredibly important for overall health. I myself tend to do 2 days of cardio which ranges from moderate to maximum. But I like to ride my bike, go swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding which would be considered zone 2 cardio, which is light.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments