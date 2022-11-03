Catelyn Reimnitz

Catelyn Reimnitz

In the United States, approximately 44,000 people die by suicide each year. Suicide not only affects the individual but the health and well-being of others. Each loss leaves family, friends and communities grieving and struggling to understand and cope.

On November 19, 2022, during International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, friends and families of those who have died by suicide can come together to find connection, understanding and hope through shared experiences.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments