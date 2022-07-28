As a physician with 45 years of practice, I’ve seen my share of diseases. I have usually been on the physician side of the diagnosis-treatment paradigm. However, knowing the rationale for diagnostic screening tests, I, fortunately, did not shirk my own.

Testing too much or too frequently leads to insignificant findings that may have no long-term consequences yet create worry and further testing. Too often, this can lead to surgery that does not save lives but carries pain, disability, unnecessary expense and sometimes post-op infection that occasionally is fatal. Knowing what and when to test is a crucial conversation to have with your doctor.

