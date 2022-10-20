It’s tempting to blame the pandemic for the dizzying rates of mental health concerns among American teens. We are all familiar with the impact COVID-19 is having on our lives, and the disruption it continues to cause in the lives of young people.

Kids witnessed vehement disagreements between neighbors, friends and family over the decisions that had to be made in response to the pandemic, and felt the stress at home as parents faced economic and work changes, all without many of their usual support systems.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments