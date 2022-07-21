As a clinical professor at my state’s medical school, I frequently have medical students see patients with me in the clinic. While the majority of patients are happy to allow student involvement, some decline.

This makes me wonder what misconceptions lead patients to be averse to trainees participating in their clinic visits or hospital bedsides. In my experience, the presence of learners has a positive influence on our work in the clinic and hospital.

