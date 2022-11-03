A hug when I come home after a long day. A smile that melts my heart. A song and dance that are spontaneous and carefree. Those are some of the blessings that come to mind when I think about my daughter.

Daughters can be a blessing in so many ways, as can sons, of course. However, when it comes to taking care of families, women often play a vital role. Whether it is a young mom with her baby, a concerned wife encouraging her husband to go to the doctor, or a loving daughter preparing her elderly father another meal, women are important for men’s health.

