I love sports. I have enjoyed playing and watching sports for as long as I can remember. And as someone who participated in a year-round sport in high school and continued in athletics — golf — in college, I am constantly grateful for the large impact being able to play competitive sports has had in my life.

Now I am a parent, a proud coach of a young girls’ soccer team, and a more casual observer of youth athletics. I see youth sports through the lens of how they can impact our kids.

