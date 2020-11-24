Primary care physician Villa joins Sanford Health in Pierre

Joe Villa, M.D., a primary care physician, is joining the Sanford Health team in Pierre. Villa’s services will include family medicine and emergency medicine.
According to the release from Sanford Health, Villa is a graduate of the University of South Dakota.
“Being in a position to help patients is a great responsibility, but also a great source of pride and joy for me,” said Villa. “I want my patients to be able to feel free to communicate with me anytime they need my help. I want them to realize that they have a doctor and a friend they can talk to, and that I will either find them the answers they need or refer them to someone who can.”
