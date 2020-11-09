The extent of mental health care access issues in South Dakota is “a mile wide and two miles deep,” according to state Rep. Kevin Jensen, R-Canton, chair of the interim legislative task force on Mental Health Services Delivery.
Task force members conducted their third meeting of the interim on Thursday, Nov. 5. During their final meeting in December, they plan to focus on taking the testimony heard at all three meetings and coming up with business-model recommendations to the legislature on how to better fill gaps in mental health care statewide.
“The mental health area is a mile wide and two miles deep, and there's so many facets to it that we can't possibly take the whole thing on, but if we can find a couple solutions or recommendations — we need a good starting point. The regional approach was the purpose of this task force, and we want to keep that in mind,” Jensen said.
Testimony during the meeting came from mental health care providers touched on many of the obstacles the state faces in delivering mental health services and how those providers and their organizations are finding solutions.
The committee heard from behavioral health care providers about medication-assisted treatment programs and telehealth usage in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, juvenile inpatient overload issues, the Text4Hope program, virtual crisis care for improving criminal justice response to mentally ill people, federal legislation on accessibility to behavioral healthcare, and competency restoration service contracts.
Terry Dosch, executive director of South Dakota Community Behavioral Health, gave a presentation on the use of telehealth in the publicly funded behavioral health system. He said that this service has been regionalized for some time, as each behavioral health facility serves multiple counties which often include rural, remote areas. Regionalization of care distribution is a way to fill in the gaps for rural areas without adequate access to mental health care.
“Our main goal isn’t to replace services, it’s to use telehealth supplementally for existing services,” Dosch said.
Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, existing telehealth programs have allowed behavioral health services to continue uninterrupted.
“We really have to slap our pony into a full gallop with COVID in order to sustain critical services,” Dosch said.
Lindsey McCarthy, executive director for Southern Plains Behavioral Health, agreed that telehealth is a supplement to in-person mental health care rather than a replacement. Due to a rural development grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 19 school districts in the Southern Plains region are equipped with telehealth technology, which has “huge benefits” for the youth it serves.
“Telehealth has allowed us to be more available if there’s a crisis — it can allow providers to meet with clients and keep services consistent,” McCarthy said.
She also said that with telehealth, parents are more involved with their child’s treatment.
One barrier of telehealth services is outreach in the most rural areas of the state, where internet access is not available.
Another area in which telehealth is useful is in law enforcement response to mental health crisis calls. Greg Sattizahn, state court administrator for the South Dakota Unified Judicial System, spoke to the task force about improving the criminal justice system’s response to mentally ill people.
Police are often first responders to mental health crisis calls, so the Unified Judicial System has partnered with Avera ECARE on a virtual crisis care pilot program that focuses on law enforcement’s crisis call response in rural areas. Now in 18 sheriff’s offices across the state, officers have access to iPads with which they can connect with a behavioral health specialist to talk through and assess an individual and put together a safety plan.
Oftentimes, mentally ill individuals will be arrested, but the purpose of the crisis care program is to resolve the person’s issue without arresting them. Sattizahn said that seven out of 10 times during the pilot, a person’s safety plan allowed them to stay in their home rather than be taken to jail or involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility.
Dr. Tammy Vik, a Pediatric Psychiatrist and Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Avera Medical Group University Psychiatry Associates, spoke to the committee about the overcrowding at the Human Services Center in Yankton. The Human Services Center, or HSC, is the state’s only public psychiatric hospital. Officially, it has an operating capacity of 277 beds, but Vik said that often entire wards are closed off due to a lack of staff to support them. As a result, there is an overflow of patients who need access to HSC that are forced to remain in short-term care hospital wards for longer periods of time.
“We have to keep kids safe while they’re working on mental health issues,” Vik said. “Kids have to have somewhere else they can go. All of us psychiatrists think HSC is a vital service we need to keep alive for South Dakota.”
Janet Kittams, CEO of the Helpline Center, spoke about the new three-digit phone number for mental health crises that will be rolled out in the near future. The Federal Communications Commission adopted the 988 code as the designated number to connect callers with mental health services for mental health and suicide-related issues. The number is short, just like 911, so that it is easy to remember and makes it easier for people to reach out for help. Until the number becomes operational, the Helpline Center answers calls for 211, as well as the current Suicide Prevention Hotline system, which is a 1-800 number.
“We’re hoping calls will increase as 988 is recognized and that 911 calls [for mental health crises] decrease,” Kittams said. “We don’t want anybody to fall through the cracks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.