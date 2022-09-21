A fast-food junkie, two- to three-pack-a-day smoker and heavy drinker, a younger Scott Harris knew he was a heart attack waiting to happen. And it did.
At age 35, the 325-pound former high school and college football and basketball player suffered a heart attack after working a 13-hour day. The Pierre man was flown to Sioux Falls, where he was hospitalized for a week.
Harris, 49, is among four honorees who will share their stories during the Central SD Heart Walk on Saturday at Hyde Stadium, Robin Albers, regional director for the American Heart Association, said. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the walks kicks off at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow. Participants can also register for the Central SD Heart Walk at westcentralsdheartwalk.org.
Other honorees include Pierre residents Ashley Wellman, Anna Brodkorb and Barbara Smedley. The heart association will also recognize late Pierre resident Linda Zeller and Veryl Huisman, who died from heart related causes, Albers said.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important to find new ways to boost physical and emotional health,” she said in a news release. “The Heart Walk is a great way to keep up healthy habits, stay socially connected and keep up with physical activity while making an impact in your community and saving lives.”
A fundraiser, the Heart Walk supports a mission of staying physically active and promoting a culture of health and well-being. Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, remains the top killer of Americans. One in three people in the United States has one or more cardiovascular conditions.
Harris, the co-manager at the Hobby Lobby in Pierre and a White River native, moved back to South Dakota after living in Virginia. He got a job and met his wife of 18 years, Amy.
After suffering a heart attack at age 35, Harris learned he had actually suffered one prior to that. Doctors could tell from the extensive damage to his heart.
“I didn’t take the best care of myself when I was younger and when I found out I had an issue and was diagnosed with diabetes, I kind of took it serious for a little bit,” Harris said.
He continued to feel tired a lot and was diagnosed with heart failure.
“I was going on only 19 percent (of my heart),” Harris said.
He suffered another heart attack in 2015.
Harris struggles with the low-carb diet, takes medication and is down to 214 pounds. He walks 8 to 10 miles a day at work.
“For my last checkup, everything sounded great,” Harris said. “My medication is working for my high blood pressure.”
That doesn’t mean it’s easy.
Just when Harris was about to give up on his low-carb diet, he received a call about being named an honoree for this year’s Heart Walk in Pierre.
“I was at a low point with my diet and said ‘I can’t do it anymore,’” he said. “It was kind of shocking and overwhelming (to be named an honoree).”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
