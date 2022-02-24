The South Dakota Kids Belong program wants individuals, churches, organizations and businesses to help foster families provide homes for children by wrapping around them with supportive services.
In a presentation by Kristi and Damen Woolsey, with the South Dakota Kids Belong program, the current WRAP program — Writing letters, Respite care, Acts of kindness, and Prayer — is for four different households to volunteer to WRAP themselves around a foster family in support. WRAP intends to diminish recidivism rates so that foster families continue being foster families.
Currently, there are 135 Wrap members and 50 foster-friendly businesses registered in South Dakota as part of the Stronger Families Together initiative.
"Being a foster family can be rewarding and life-changing, but it is also a lot of work," Laurie Gill, Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary, said. "Wrap Around Services can help lighten the load for families and provide additional healthy support for children."
Help can include offering encouragement or providing services such as delivering a meal, helping with laundry, transportation, babysitting, lawn care or maintenance of a house or car. Businesses can offer wrap-around support by becoming "foster friendly," providing free or discounted goods and services to foster families.
Since the launch of the Stronger Families Together initiative in May, 190 families became licensed foster families through DSS, and many more have inquired about the process. The initiative is nearly two-thirds of the way to its goal of recruiting 300 foster families.
