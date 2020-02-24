The Stanley County School Student Council is asking for help from the extended communities of Fort Pierre and Pierre areas in a materials drive. Donated items will be given to the Paws Animal Rescue in Pierre.
Items may be sent with any Stanley County student, or dropped off at the middle school office in Fort Pierre. Items include dog and cat foods, treats and toys, as well as litter and a variety of cleaning supplies. For a more detailed list of much-needed items, contact the school. The collection deadline is March 30. Paws Animal Rescue is an animal protection organization based out of N. 1530 Lowell Ave. Its phone number is 605-223-2287.
“This (idea) comes from the student council group itself,” said Shirley Swanson, student council adviser. “The group discusses projects we as a council are able to assist with. Sometimes students know of a cause, perhaps they or a family member are involved with it; sometimes we are invited to help, and sometimes we ask organizations if they could use our help.”
“The Stanley County student council’s objective is to promote school spirit and camaraderie, education, high morale, and wise decision-making among the members,” said Abby Wyly, student council member, “while involving both the school and community as much as possible.”
“We recognize that in the Fort Pierre area, there are numerous unwanted animals that PAWS is working diligently to save,” continued Wyly. “We know that PAWS is unable to support this goal without community assistance. Within our council, we have the ability to raise awareness for these animals.”
“This is the third or fourth year we have donated to PAWS,” said Swanson. “We also have had cash donated to them in the fall, through our Change War during homecoming week.”
“The student council thanks the generosity of our community, especially the elementary students, who get very much involved with our collection drives,” said Swanson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.