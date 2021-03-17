Many people and organizations have felt the impacts of the yearlong coronavirus pandemic, anis among them.
Paws Animal Rescue has seen impacts ranging from slightly reduced revenue, increased expenses, less public exposure and less staffing.
The nonprofit's board president, Jen Uecker, said the number one impact was fundraising as COVID-19 guidelines canceled events.
"We had to cancel one of the largest fundraisers that we were ever planning to have," she said. "That was scheduled for last March. We had to cancel that, and we haven't found a good time to reschedule that. So, we're just hanging on to those plans."
But Paws has found other ways to adapt to the ever-changing pandemic. Big draws like the organization's meal night fundraisers moved to take-out and drive-thru formats to keep money moving into Paws.
"We do five food and fundraisers a year, meals," Uecker said. "They are normally in one of the church halls and are buffet style. We serve hundreds of people, but of course, you can't pile all the people into the church hall anymore. So, we've adapted those to drive-thru style."
She said Paws had one such event Monday night, and it worked out well, with people supporting the organization's efforts.
While Paws has seen some success with the adaptations, Uecker said revenue did drop slightly last year due to the pandemic. In addition, Uecker said expenses increased about 30 percent during the same period.
"There was still money coming in, but it seems like less because we had more expenses," she said.
But large gatherings aren't just impacting the organization's efforts to raise money. It also affected Paws' ability to raise awareness.
Uecker said canceled smaller outreach events like the Zonta Fair and East Pierre Garden Center contributed to lower awareness along with cutting the shelter's open hours, where the public could see the animals in-person.
"And those smaller outreach events were mostly for exposure and stuff too," she said. "Going to Zonta, going to those events — East Pierre Garden Center we were able to bring dogs out there. So the dogs could have meet and greets."
More animals
Paws, a no-kill shelter, gets animals in through a combination of owner-only surrenders and allocations from the City of Pierre. Owners surrendering pets need to give a reason and show proof of ownership before Paws accepts the animals if space is available.
Uecker said animals going to animal control wait a minimum of five days before going to Paws to give the owner time to find their pet.
"If after the five days the animal goes unclaimed at the pound, per city ordinance, it's relinquished to Paws for rehoming," she said. "And at that time, we get it up to date on all its shots, spay and neuter, anything else we need to do to make it adoptable."
At the city's animal control, Cpt. Bryan Walz said the pandemic didn't impact the department's operations.
Animal control cases remained stable, with the department responding to 199 cases in 2020; compared to 181 in 2019; 196 in 2018; and 154 in 2017.
Uecker said Paws did increase animals passing through the organization, which meant more care expenses, including veterinary services.
"We've had a few that have been with us a little bit longer, but operating by appointment only, you know if somebody's really interested in an animal, they find their way to them," she said. "We have all of our animals listed on our Facebook page and on our website."
Help wanted
Paws has three part-time staff members and about 30 volunteers. The organization houses about 15 dogs and 30 cats. Uecker said Paws works with partner shelters to house animals, which she said also gives the pets a whole other audience to find a home.
More than anything, Uecker said Paws could use more volunteers to help care for animals on-site.
"We actually lost a really great resource from COVID," she said. "We were part of the work release program through the women's prison, and we had a great crew of employees that would come out on the weekends and work for us. So, we lost that, and we're really putting a strain on our volunteers."
