The coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in South Dakota Discovery Center's FIRST LEGO League in 2020, but the hiatus is over as organizers look to restart it and hit the ground running.
While the STEM-focused league that began locally in the early 2000s won't hit full steam until summer, Discovery Center Marketing and Development Director Jennifer McIntyre said it's never too early to start recruiting the program's indispensable resource — coaches. She added that finding coaches is the program's biggest barrier.
As of now, the Discovery Center has two coaches, Senior Programs Manager Amanda Thronson and her husband, Joe.
She said each youth team requires two coaches, and the Discovery Center wants to field two teams at each of the three age levels — Discover, Explore, and Challenge, 4-6, 6-10 and 9-16, respectively. The center also wants to eventually add a high school team and expand the program to other parts of South Dakota.
The league provides youth with robotic coding and design opportunities. Coaches receive training, but Thronson found some adults might think twice about volunteering to coach once coding comes into play.
On Jan. 20, the Discovery Center got word it will receive a nearly $14,000 grant from the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium, which will cover the Lego League's costs, including training and mentoring for potential coaches.
Thronson said the Discovery Center wants to see the adults be as successful as the kids, and she found training and mentorship could help boost the confidence of a potential volunteer.
"Like we talked about, we didn't have any of this when we were growing up, and they don't have the experience with it," she said. "So, we want to be able to bring to them the skills that they need, the training that they need to be successful. And they can be."
Discovery Center Executive Director Rhea Waldman said getting the Lego League program running again is a challenge following the COVID-19 hiatus, but she found finding coaches is a challenge that predates the pandemic. Waldman said there are online courses, but she added that hands-on training could improve recruitment success by building the volunteers' confidence in programming and coding.
"And, so, that's where we're starting right now," Waldman said. "We, as in the Discovery Center, unfortunately, don't have the capacity to bring coaches ourselves. What we're trying to do is build the capacity in our community. So community members can help coach teams — we supply hands-on training and mentoring along the way."
McIntyre said the Discovery Center also wants volunteers to feel confident enough to be engaged and excited about Lego League's robotics aspect.
"And if you have no background in it, you know, I don't think I'm a coder — it's hard to feel that you can do that," she said.
Thronson said she was a coach for her older son's team when he was younger and started without prior experience. She found it doesn't take much prior computer knowledge to get started.
"Lego has made it very simple. Even the program we used for my son was harder than the one we're using for my daughter," she said about her daughter Julia's current Lego League team. "So, they just keep making it easier for kids and for parents, and it doesn't take long at all to figure it out."
Waldman said the Discovery Center is looking to boost the program by getting the word out, and Robotics Day on Wednesday was one such effort.
The Discovery Center had 172 adults and kids make their way through the facility during the three-hour event filled with different robotics-related tables, including a Lego League team.
"This was quite easy because it would tell you what it would do, unlike real coding where I've seen you have to type it all out," Kaleb Big Eagle said while demonstrating his lego model moving according to his programming on a laptop. "This one, they give you all the stuff you have to do. They do put some options, and you get to choose options — stuff like how much rotations and if it will go forward or backward or right or left."
He added it wasn't difficult to learn the program.
Sitting with Big Eagle, Julia Thronson said seeing the program in action did give her a little interest in robotics. But for Big Eagle, there was no questioning the spark it gave him.
"I actually want to grow up and work on robotics, and coding is a big part of that," he said.
Pierre resident Aviana Knochel, 29, was also at Robotics Day to help build interest among the community's youth. Knochel said she's been in robotics since fourth grade, including constructing a battle bot as part of a senior team project and a 10-week internship with NASA fresh out of high school.
Knochel said improved battery technology since she was a kid has increased capabilities for kids today. While general interest in robotics amongst youth seemed the same to her, she found that diversity looked better.
"Which is always awesome. When I was a kid, I was one of very few girls who was participating. I was surrounded by a pack of nearly a dozen girls at one point over there with the robot," Knochel said about her station as Robotics Day ended.
She also found it nice seeing so much growing interest among Native youth who visited her station.
Waldman said Eagle Butte Upper Elementary School on the Cheyenne River Reservation is interested in having a robotics team to help kids get their hands on science. She added that the school also faces the same challenge in finding coaches.
"They also have issues when it comes to transportation costs to bring the teams to qualifiers and other places for competitions," Waldman said. "And the other thing is, too, a lot of the community members there are struggling with having multiple jobs to support their families. So, through some of the grants that we're getting, we're trying to support them in multiple ways so that we can reduce those barriers that they're facing."
Waldman said expanding the Discovery Center's Lego League and robotics programming would be a multi-year effort, but the latest grant will help get the ball rolling.
In the meantime, the center will likely have no problem finding interest among youth in central South Dakota and beyond.
"Kids really like robots," Knochel said. "They're fun to play with — they're fun to just watch them drive around. And it's all about opportunity. As long as kids have an opportunity to see them in the first place, they're into it — they're there immediately."
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.