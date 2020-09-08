Over 1.5 million juniors entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
Devin Hemmelman, a student at T.F. Riggs High School, is a semifinalist and is in competition for finalist.
To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, featuring academic records, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors & awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.
About 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of Finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Every finalist competes for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships.
