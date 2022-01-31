Last year, John Peterson of Dakota Hemp attended a hemp growers meeting at which there were more presenters – 12 – than attendees – eight.
This year, he is among the presenters at a series of meetings being held throughout eastern South Dakota.
Having grown his first crop in 2021, he is expanding his farm operation by installing a hemp decortication plant, which will process the stalks into fiber and hurd.
“This crop is going places,” he told area growers and representatives from Farm Credit Services of America at the first of these meetings on Thursday morning at Nicky’s.
“I think we can create a splash in the hemp industry in the nation,” Peterson said.
He, Derrick Dohmann with Horizon Hemp Seeds and Ken Meyer with A.H. Meyer & Sons, Inc. provided a practical overview, indicating challenges and answering questions about the industry.
Although hemp was grown in the United States well into the 1950s, in part because it was needed by the U.S. military for ropes and clothing, production was affected and eventually ceased because hemp and marijuana belong to the same plant species. A difference in THC levels distinguishes the two.
The 2018 Farm Bill opened the doors for producers to again grow hemp. In South Dakota, they came up against a powerful opponent in Gov. Kristi Noem, who was committed to blocking industrial hemp in the state.
However, in March 2020, Noem finally signed legislation legalizing the crop. The bill included $3.5 million to create an industrial hemp program.
Dohmann is in his fourth year of hemp production, having started in North Dakota and Minnesota where it was legalized earlier. He is both a seed salesman and a strong advocate for the crop, which is relatively inexpensive to grow and sandwiches nicely between corn and soybeans for producers.
Hemp is planted after corn and soybeans and harvested prior to both grains. No chemicals have been approved for use with hemp, so the rows are planted close together to form a canopy.
“That’s our weed control,” Dohmann told growers. While sandy and loamy soil is recommended, hemp has been known to grow well in other soil types.
“As long as there is some moisture in the ground, this stuff will germ and take off,” he said. “After you plant this stuff, there’s nothing to do.”
Producers can get two crops off a hemp field — grain, which is pressed for oil and made into protein-rich feed pellets, and stalks, which are baled and sold for fiber and hurd. No special equipment is needed to harvest the fields, but there are wrapping problems when the grain is harvested, Dohmann said.
The grain must be dried because it is harvested before it shells out. A delay will cause a loss for the producer because the grain will blow away in the wind.
“You want to have this stuff on air in two to four hours, if possible,” Dohmann said. It must also be rotated after it is put in the bin.
After the heads are cut off for grain, the stalks are cut and left in the field to ret — or rot. This generally takes between two and four weeks. Then the hemp can be baled and sold for decortication.
Before harvesting, the fields must be tested by the state to ensure THC levels are 0.3 percent or less. Dohmann said that in the varieties he sells for grain and fiber production, test results have come back as ND, or non-detectable.
“With the genetics that are out there, you should have nothing to worry about,” he told those at Thursday’s meeting.
Peterson, who followed Dohmann at the meeting, presented information from the perspective of a new grower. He talked about the challenges he encountered and the solutions he identified.
He also talked about working with the state. Not only must a field be tested before harvest, but a grower must also obtain a permit before planting.
Background checks are required for anyone who will be handling the crop. Peterson found state officials to be helpful throughout the process.
“The state is excited about the fiber/grain market,” Meyer told potential growers.
“They want to see it succeed,” Dohmann concurred.
Peterson, who hired someone for both planting and harvesting and had that cost, estimates his net income in his first year of production was $697 per acre.
Presenters advocated starting small — with no more than 20 to 40 acres — both to iron out the kinks which will occur in learning to grow a new crop and because crop insurance isn’t available the first year. They also mentioned in passing a secondary benefit which may appeal to some.
“We shot quite a few pheasants out of our field after we harvested it,” Dohmann said.
