I don't know about you, but I'm so ready for a better 2021. Between COVID-19, the presidential elections, and the never before seen events at the Capital last week, we're all simply worn out. Regardless of your political persuasion, that is one thing I believe we all have in common. WE. ARE. TIRED.
I consider myself to be a very positive person. If you don't believe me, ask my wife and kids about the many times I've tried to find the one ray of sunshine in challenging situations we were dealing with. It drives them crazy. Nevertheless, I sincerely believe you can find things to be grateful for in the midst of a struggle. Having said that, if there was ever a point in my life that my positive attitude was tested it was 2020. I'm sure many of you felt the same way.
In 2020, it was our responsibility to report on all of the events that 2020 handed us. Whether you agreed or disagreed with how we did that, our small newsroom did its best to cover as much as we could. Since we were dealing with two events that our country has never dealt with before (COVID-19 and the presidential election controversy) much of our reporting dealt with those topics and, needless to say, it was tough reading.
In 2021, even while those issues are still with us, we're going to do our best to change things up and focus our efforts on hyper-local stories. Stories about the people, businesses, and organizations in Hughes and Stanley counties that make this such a great place to live and work. Our annual Progress edition, titled Welcome to the Neighborhood, is a great example of that switch in our reporting focus. It will be packed with the type of stories that show just how much good is being done in this community on a daily basis. The announcement of the Citizen of the Year will also take place in the 2021 Progress edition which will be completed and published in February.
Make no mistake, COVID-19, crime, and political issues are still with us and it is our duty to keep you informed with news and information about both. However, the difference is we will cover it from the angle of how these events directly affect Hughes and Stanley county residents. That's the question I will challenge our news team to ask themselves when writing stories: How does this story affect/impact/improve the lives of our readers and residents? If a story doesn't answer that question, we'll keep writing until it does.
You have a lot of choices where to get your state and national news and, quite frankly, we shouldn't be one of them. Yes, we are the state capital and we will continue to report on the Legislature, but we will do so through the lens of local impact. My goal is that everything we do will be through that lens. The good news is we are already doing that in many cases. We will do more.
Simply put, our 2021 goal for the Capital Journal is to be the absolute best source of local news and information for both Hughes and Stanley counties, with local stories that matter and help you do the things you need to do. Oh, and rays of sunshine sprinkled in along the way.
I welcome your comments, story ideas, and thank you for reading the Capital Journal.
