Herreid School remained closed Thursday after an alleged gunman tried the enter the school on Wednesday afternoon, according to information from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
The gunman was allegedly dropped off by a woman driving a stolen vehicle, who led law enforcement on a pursuit two miles south of Herreid. The pursuit began around 3:58 p.m. Wednesday when Deputy Kenny Wientjes attempted to stop a stolen vehicle.
"The female driver stopped and would not comply with deputies’ commands to exit her vehicle. The driver stated she had dropped off a male with a gun at the Herreid School. The driver then took off southbound and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The vehicle was pursued for approximately two miles before a 911 call came into the North Central E911 center, where a female caller stated there was a male in the Herreid School with a gun. The pursuit was terminated and deputies responded to the school," a Facebook post by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office stated.
Within minutes of the call, Campbell County deputies arrived on scene at the school and immediately entered the school and began clearing classrooms.
Law Enforcement from the surrounding area responded to assist. The school was cleared by law enforcement and no one was found. No one was hurt in the incident and students and staff were allowed to re-enter the building.
"The initial investigation suggests that the suspect attempted to enter the building prior to being stopped by Deputy Wientjes, however the doors were locked. The suspect is believed to have fled the area and is currently not a threat to the community," the post states .
The school will remain closed through Thursday as a precaution as the investigation continues.
Assisting the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office were the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Potter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mobridge Police Department.
The female suspect driving the stolen vehicle was apprehended early Thursday morning by the Campbell County and Walworth County sheriff's offices and the Mobridge Police Department. She is in jail awaiting an initial court appearance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.