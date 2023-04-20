Campbell County Sheriff's Office

Herreid School remained closed Thursday after an alleged gunman tried the enter the school on Wednesday afternoon, according to information from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. 

The gunman was allegedly dropped off by a woman driving a stolen vehicle, who led law enforcement on a pursuit two miles south of Herreid. The pursuit began around 3:58 p.m. Wednesday when Deputy Kenny Wientjes attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. 

Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

