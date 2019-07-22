As with so many things in Pierre and Fort Pierre, it’s all about the river, the Mighty Mo, when it comes to fixing the sinkhole down by the river and the broken 24-inch sewer pipe at its bottom.
It appeared first about 10 days ago in Griffin Park in Pierre, although city crews had noticed some possible issues with the sewer pipe some time ago and were planning to dig down to check on it, Utilities Director Brad Palmer has said.
But the sinkhole appeared and then got worse over the past week as nearly 2 inches of rain fell on Pierre.
In the larger picture, the high level of the Missouri River, set by the high release levels from Oahe Dam north of Pierre, is creating extra pressure forcing river water into the sinkhole, foiling city workers’ best laid plans, according to Palmer.
Back in 2011 when the historic flood hit Pierre and Fort Pierre from historic runoff levels across the Upper Missouri Basin, the encroaching waters were blamed for creating sinkholes in Pierre.
Now with this sinkhole, the river’s nearness and bigness isn’t helping.
“The river’s elevation is definitely impacting how much water is coming into the hole,” Palmer said. “So we are fighting river water and have not been able to get a fix in.”
It’s just the larger reality here, Palmer knows.
The second-highest runoff in the 130-year history of records for the Upper Missouri Basin — the runoff in 2011 that caused the disastrous floods including here in Pierre and Fort Pierre holds the number one spot on the charts — is keeping the river’s big dammed reservoirs fuller than normal.
And that requires high levels of releases from the dams, say officials of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ flood management section for the Upper Missouri Basin, which includes the six mainstem dams north of Sioux City and millions of acres and dozens of tributaries around it all.
The same high level of releases have swept an unusual number of small silver fish, young lake herring, through the dam, which is a tough way to go and kills many of them, including some chopped up by the turbines turning the water flow into electricity at record rates.
Those are the small silver fish many are reporting seeing, ex-fish, expired, on the shores of the river, or Lake Sharpe as it’s technically known between Pierre and Fort Pierre, said Chris Hull, spokesman for the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.
It happens every year, just not to this many young lake herring,making for bigger, more noticeable, fish kills, Hull told the Capital Journal recently.
This week, the release flow from Oahe Dam is averaging 55,000 cubic feet per second, much higher than normal, according to Army Corps figures. But that’s less than the 62,000 cfs of water coming into Lake Oahe above the dam.
So Palmer knows there’s not going to be any letup in water pressure from the river “until next year, probably.”
Which means the city has to find a way to block out the river and get at the broken sewer pipe.
Palmer said that on Monday, city workers drove down “sheet piles,” around the sinkhole.
Sheet piles are big sections of steel with edges that can be fastened together, pounded down with a big loader to form a sort of wall to keep out water.
“They push the sheet piles in with an excavator and it forms a fence that stabilizes the sides of the hole and helps keep the ground water from covering the pipe,” Palmer said. “We pushed it in about 15 feet deep and the pipe is about eight feet deep, so that gets the sheet pile seven to eight feet below the pipe.”
The good news is that “we are not having any trouble bypassing” the sewer pipe break/sinkhole, with a system of pumps and rubber hoses. So the sewer system is working fine, partly because residents continue to hold back on using water, Palmer said.
That request for voluntary restrictions on in-home and in-business water use remains in place, and city officials can see the difference, making the bypass system work, Palmer said.
Meanwhile, people still can use water outside to wash cars or water lawns, or other tasks that send the water into the ground or into the storm sewers and directly to the river, Palmer said.
