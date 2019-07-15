Among the Economic Development Council Boards constituents are two high school students, Mercede Hess and Andrew Law. The council’s youngest associates are valued members to the board, as they offer a unique perspective.
Wall Drug has a rich history in the state of South Dakota and beyond. Known for its donuts, free ice water, and eclectic trinkets; another hidden gem is their economic development council board.
Liliya Stone, director Economic Development, explains “I think it’s important to listen to what our future generation has to say. They know what they want. I don’t know what they want. They are the ones who are going to be here in 10 years and deciding what is going to happen in this community.”
The Wall Economic Development Board opened positions to high school students in 2017. Mercede Hess explained, “I was scared coming here. Especially since I was the first economic development high school representative. I guess I didn’t know what to expect. I joined the board because I wanted to help the community grow in a positive manner, and all the things we have accomplished have lived up to that expectation.”
Probably the most rewarding thing about this experience, is the fact that it has solidified Mercede’s hunch that she is right where she needs to be. She explained, “I think that being on the board has definitely pushed me in the direction to want to return to Wall after I finish college. Before I had no idea where I wanted to go after college, but after being on the board it really opens your mind because you are so much more involved in the community and actually know what’s going on. Being on the board has definitely helped me decide where I want to be.”
