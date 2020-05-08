South Dakota troopers have been writing fewer speeding tickets and other traffic citations but the number of drivers really speeding is up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s a phenomenon reported across the country, as roads have emptied, certain drivers have tromped the pedal to the metal.
A Minnesota Highway Patrol trooper told the Star Tribune he pulled over five drivers for speeding in the west metro area of the Twin Cities on April 11, including one guy going 122 mph.
“That’s the fastest I ever recall tracking on radar or laser,” he told the Star Tribune. “That was the first time I had that many in one shift. It was memorable due to the fact all were in 60-mph zones.”
Minnesota’s troopers ticketed 78 drivers going over 100 mph from March 27 to April 13, compared with 22 statewide for the same period in 2019, the Star Tribune reported.
In Michigan in late April, a state trooper reported stopping a man in a Dodge Challenger going 180 mph in a 70-mph zone near Monroe, between Toledo and Detroit.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla told news reporters that statewide, troopers saw a 46% increase in citations of speeds over 100 mph in March and April, compared with 2019.
It’s odd, because overall traffic is down, as well as crashes and traffic fatalities, the Iowa sergeant said.
But a common comment from super-speeders has been, “We didn’t think you were actually out here patrolling,” Dinkla told a reporter with Ogden Newspapers.
Reports from California include drivers hitting 150 mph on city freeways normally clogged bumper to bumper.
Similar stories come in from across the nation as the pandemic restricts travel, apparently making empty highways more tempting to those with a need for speed.
On April 25, a driver on I-90 at Luverne, Minnesota, just 30 miles east-northeast of Sioux Falls, was clocked going 122 mph, state troopers told the Star Tribune in a story published May 6.
The same thing has been seen in South Dakota.
Highway Patrol troopers have written only half as many speeding tickets and other citations from March 13 to May 6, compared with the same period a year ago, Tony Mangan, communications director for the state’s Department of Public Safety, told the Capital Journal.
The Highway Patrol is part of the Department of Public Safety.
This year, troopers wrote 1,183 speeding and other citations, down 53% from 2,523 written during the same 55-day period.
However, at the same time, high-speed speeding was up by 12%, he said.
“Speeding tickets over 26 mph above the limit” number 72 from March 13-May 6, compared with 63 a year ago, Mangan said via email.
Meanwhile, those nailed going over 100 mph have increased 19% during the pandemic so far: 68 this year during the 55-day period, versus 55 a year ago.
Of course last year, March and April and May had many roads under water in South Dakota in the wettest 12 months for the eastern part of the state.
The long-term trend has been safer roads in South Dakota. Last year, the fewest people died in traffic crashes in the state since records began in 1947: 102, down from 130 in 2018 and the previous low of 111 in 2011.
The main factors in traffic deaths remain using alcohol and not using seat belts, public safety officials said.
A Pierre woman is expected to be charged with a felony after the car she was driving in southeast Hughes County left the road and rolled over on April 27, killing a 4-year-old boy.
That crash brought the preliminary state total for traffic deaths to 25 since Jan. 1, compared with 20 for the same period of time in 2019, Mangan told the Capital Journal.
On Thursday, May 7, a 29-year-old woman died when the 2006 Chevy Impala she was riding in left state Highway 44 on a curve east of Scenic in the Black Hills and rolled, Mangan reported on Friday.
She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
The 28-year-old man driving the car was wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.
A baby girl of 1 and a boy of 2 who were in car seats received minor injuries.
There’s been no information yet on whether these recent crashes involved driving over the speed limit.
Mangan said patrol officials don’t have good answers for why the high-end speeding state-wide has increased during the pandemic.
“While there may be an increase in (higher-speed) speeding tickets, it also means that Highway Patrol troopers are still out there, patrolling the highways,” Mangan said.
