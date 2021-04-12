As it works to make final recommendations, a task force studying the operations of public universities in South Dakota meets in Spearfish this week. Final findings must be delivered to the South Dakota Legislature and Gov. Kristi Noem no later than Nov. 15, 2021.
The Senate Bill 55 Task Force was created by the 2020 S.D. Legislature, which directed it to study the operations and functions of higher education institutions under the Board of Regents’ control.
“South Dakotans invest significant resources in its public universities, and the return on citizens’
Investment is in the billions of dollars,” said Brian L. Maher, the S.D. Board of Regents’ executive director and CEO. “We intend to step up and examine the system’s current operations to identify areas ripe for change.”
The original tentative agenda called for five meetings at different campus locations across the state between October 2020 and June 2021. The meetings are public, either through in-person attendance or through the Board of Regents website sdbor.edu.
“We have been able to proceed on schedule, with very few adjustments necessary. Use of Zoom and online meeting technologies have been helpful to us,” said Tracy Mercer, information research analyst for the Board of Regents.
The task force’s first meeting was Oct. 7-8, 2020, at the S.D. School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. Then, it gathered an overview and history of the S.D. public university system. It summarized current services that are shared, supposedly to create efficiencies.
Three subcommittees were to work on various topics to report at the task force’s third and fourth meetings. The subcommittee areas are administration, academics, and ancillary/infrastructure. From November 2020 through April 2021, the subcommittees met to cover their separate tasks.
At the task force’s second meeting, Nov. 11-12, 2020, it met at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. It heard presentations on the Return On Investment of higher education in the state. It also heard the public universities’ visions for higher education in the future.
Now, the Senate Bill 55 Task Force will meet Thursday, April 15, beginning at 8 a.m. MDT, in the student union at Black Hills State University in Spearfish. The 20 members of the task force will share with each other and the public some of the progress and results of the three subcommittees.
“Each subcommittee has an important assignment, leading us to final recommendations that will be shared with lawmakers and the governor,” Maher said. “We are looking at administrative efficiencies, duplication of program offerings, and activities outside the universities’ core missions of teaching, learning, and research.”
Thursday’s public meeting will also assign final to-do’s for the fourth meeting.
The fourth meeting, on May 12-13, will address the subcommittees’ ongoing progress reports.
The fifth meeting, June 2-3, will be used to review and finalize the draft for the SB55 Task Force report. The task force board will present the findings of the task force to the Governor and to the Joint Committee on Appropriations.
