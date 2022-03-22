Pierre has seen warmer temperatures and less than 25 percent of typical precipitation since November, both pointing to a continuation of drought conditions in central South Dakota, according to officials.
“This is a drought year, but we are carrying over quite dry conditions from last year, so we are really just continuing the drought, essentially,” South Dakota State University Extension climatologist Laura Edwards said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for South Dakota, the central part of the state is in moderate drought mode to the north and severe drought mode to the south, as of March 17. Pierre is on the line between the two, said Michael Connelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
Pierre saw temperatures two to five degrees warmer each month from October through January, Connelly said, with the biggest gap in October, which averaged 52.2 degrees. Historically, the average for Pierre in October is 48.5 degrees.
February broke the streak, with an average 21.7 degrees compared to historic averages of 23.2 degrees.
But while October saw higher than typical precipitation — 2.09 inches of moisture vs. the average 1.68 inches — every month since has been drier.
January’s mean moisture is 0.45 of an inch, yet this January saw just 0.07 of an inch. That’s the driest January since 1990. Pierre also notched the driest February since 2016, by more than a half-inch.
Drought continues
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center report from March 17 sees more of the same for April, May and June, according to Edwards.
“The reason why the second outlook is really important is that April, May and June comprise about 40 percent of our total annual precipitation in that area,” Edwards said. “Particularly for agriculture and ranching, this is a critical season for moisture, especially given that we had significant drought last year. We saw very limited if any improvement in the drought situation over the fall and winter.”
Connelly said any future lack of rain is only added to by the wind continuing to dry out the land.
“We’ve lost moisture in the soil as well,” he said. “Don’t get me started on the number of really windy days we’ve had around here.”
Impact on farming
Edwards said it is difficult — particularly given the international situation — to make a recommendation on crop strategy.
“A lot of farmers probably have already chosen what they are going to do for this year with their planting decisions — already bought seed and fertilizer, that happened in the fall of last year,” she said. “Generally speaking, it’s kind of late in the game for most people.”
Planting plans might not change, but plans during the growing season can be tweaked.
“For now, I don’t think a lot of people will change their plans. They might change their fertilizer plan or timing, or might adjust their weed control or their herbicide plan or their timing when they might do that,” Edwards said.
She said it’s a different story for ranchers.
“It’s different on the crop side — farmers have crop insurance to cover loss, so in general crop farmers will plant and they will plant for their goal,” she said. “On the livestock side, they have to take into account how much grass they are going to have, and pasture and hay available. There is not a lot of insurance or financial support if they have a huge loss. Now is the time to plan your contingencies if we don’t get rain and the drought continues.”
She added that the outlook is not optimistic for grass and hay production. It is smart to plan for dry conditions and a reduction in grass and forage and hay production, Edwards said, adding that SDSU Extension has resources on its website to help ranchers manage for drought and a reduction in fee and water supplies.
“As far as in town, it’s OK to have a brown lawn if it turns that way. Your grass is going into dormancy and is trying to reserve its water supply. If you have gardens — vegetables, fruits and flowers you like — you should be ready to water these a little bit more than usual,” Edwards said. “And trees as well, trees are another one that need a lot of water.”
Missouri River
The Missouri River has not been immune to the dry year. Edwards said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is forecasting below-average runoff into the river.
“I know the state Game, Fish and Parks invested a fair bit of money last year to improve public water access along the river. They did work at boat launches and those kinds of things. Hopefully those people who want to spend time at the river will be able to get out there this year and get access,” Edwards said.
Given the climate outlook, Edwards said she is not optimistic about substantial improvement in the drought situation in South Dakota, at least not south of Highway 14.
