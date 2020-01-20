It may feel balmy this week in Pierre and Fort Pierre, after the arctic spell that hit in recent days, plunging temperatures 20 to 26 degrees before normal, to 6 below on Sunday, Jan. 19, in Pierre, for example.
“It’s finally going to be warming things up a little bit this week,” Travis Tarver of the National Weather Service in Aberdeen told the Capital Journal on Monday. “Starting tomorrow it should be getting up into the upper 30s, even around 40 degrees in Pierre. And we should say pretty mild through the week.”
High temperatures will hit the high 30s to 40 until a dip on Friday to 31 degrees for the high, then 40 on Saturday and a forecast of 43 degrees on Sunday.
Break out the Bermudas and the sun screen.
“Some of the longer-range outlooks, both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day outlooks, have pretty good chances for above-normal temperatures.
Going out to three weeks, there is no indication toward being either above or below normal temperatures, but some hint of better chances for above-normal precipitation than for below-normal or normal levels out to 21 days across the Northern Plains,, Tarver said.
But no indication for any big storm systems moving in for the next two to three weeks across the Northern Plains, he said.
Normal temperatures for January in Pierre are an average high of 30 degrees, an average low of 10 degrees,, for an average daily temperature of 20 degrees.
It’s a stable time of year, temperature wise, going back to a 30-year average, Tarver said. In fact, this year, from Jan. 11 and forecast through Jan. 23, the average high for each single day has been or will be, 30 degrees, and the average low each day, 10 degrees, he said. It was only a degree off those marks in the first 10 days of the month and will only rise maybe a degree or two from Jan. 24-31.
In June, with much more heat and moisture in the atmosphere, daily temperatures vary more day to day, he said.
The year 2019 ended with Pierre receiving about 31 inches of precipitation, 11 inches above the 30-year average annual precipitation.
So far this year, Pierre is behind normal: only 0.13 inch of precipitation, compared with the norm of 0.27 from Jan. 1-19, according to the weather service.
Pierre had 3 inches of snow on the ground on Monday; only 2 inches have fallen since Jan. 1, while 28.1 inches have fallen since Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.