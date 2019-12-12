Highmore team shines at State FFA

State FFA Champions named
Almost 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre on Dec. 9 for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs).
Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota. During the event, students interacted with agriculture industry leaders at the Career Carnival, and Pioneer representatives presented two workshops titled “Uncovering Value,” which stretched members’ leadership skills.
FFA members and chapters were recognized in 11 leadership areas. State-winning teams and individuals now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.
Parliamentary Procedure teams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrated an FFA business meeting. Of the five top teams, Highmore took second place and Gettysburg took fifth.
The All-State Parliamentary Procedure Team is comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. Those selected included Dylan McDonnell and Blake Farstveet, both from Highmore.
In Prepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. Taking seventh place was Hunter Eide from Gettysburg.
In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Taking seventh place in this event, again, was Hunter Eide of Gettysburg.
The Junior Conduct of Meetings event is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. Taking first place was the Highmore team, consisting of Colby Aasby, Tucker McCauley, Bryce Bourk, Treyton Knox, Jeff Zeigler, Gunner Brueggeman, Tate Hoffman, and Advisor Ken Jones, with Dawson Hale as alternate.
The South Dakota FFA consists of over 91 FFA chapters with over 4,700 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA develops students’ potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more information, visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org/.
